B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 1,675,302 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,675,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,573,000. Applied Materials accounts for 2.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.18% of Applied Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $142.60. 330,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,201,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $145.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

