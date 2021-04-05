B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 18,772 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,704,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $77.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,214.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,734. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,071.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,130.94 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,371,809 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.