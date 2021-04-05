B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 40,980 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $4,341,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,193,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $552.21. The stock had a trading volume of 144,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.93. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.93 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

