B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,430,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 161,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $431.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

