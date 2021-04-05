B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,997,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $235,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $10.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.69. The company had a trading volume of 684,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.51 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

