B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 481,419 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 481,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 280,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,551,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

