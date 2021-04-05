B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $15.43 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 258,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

