B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $16.85 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.13. 16,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

