B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $17.28 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

