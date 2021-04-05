B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $19.46 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.81. 27,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.20 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

