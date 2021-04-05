B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $22.32 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,840,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.63. 43,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $196.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

