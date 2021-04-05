B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $22.47 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.34. 6,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.55 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

