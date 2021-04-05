B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $22.60 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 864,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,781,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $293.90. 14,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.16 and a 52-week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.