B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $23.70 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $37.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $699.38. The stock had a trading volume of 777,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,052,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $691.29 and a 200 day moving average of $615.90. The stock has a market cap of $671.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,427.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

