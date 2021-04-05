B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $31.92 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,922,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192,107 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.94. 25,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.03 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.