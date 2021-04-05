B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $74.32 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,319,000. Alibaba Group makes up 1.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,971,842. The company has a market capitalization of $606.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

