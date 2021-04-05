B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $14.68 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.77. 23,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.10. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.