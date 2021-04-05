B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $280.31 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,308,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.2% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $77.24 on Monday, reaching $2,207.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,125.00 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,059.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,795.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

