B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,139 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,892,000. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $684,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.52 on Monday, hitting $489.86. The stock had a trading volume of 59,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,029. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.95 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

