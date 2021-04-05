B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.55. 15,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

