B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,433. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.13 and a 52-week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

