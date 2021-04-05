B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,157 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.74 on Monday, hitting $360.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,988. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $289.57 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

