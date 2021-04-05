B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 515,609 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 515,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,987,000. Xylem comprises 1.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.29% of Xylem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Xylem stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $106.26. 4,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

