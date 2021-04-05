B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $162.71 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,429,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,707,000. Pfizer comprises about 3.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 311,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,563,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

