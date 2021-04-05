B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $18 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,995,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.87. 8,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 217.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

