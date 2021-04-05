B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $20.42 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.15% of Entegris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

