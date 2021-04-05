B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $213.81 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,809,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $53.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,214.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,930.02 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

