B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 665,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,252,000. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. 410,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,196,932. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

