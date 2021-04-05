B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 170,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,863,000. Danaher makes up about 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.81. 30,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,373. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

