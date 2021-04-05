B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.93. 28,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,107. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

