B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,244,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,284,000. NIKE comprises approximately 3.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.08% of NIKE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,331,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,125,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $134.66. 140,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

