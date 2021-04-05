B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 148,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $188.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.83, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

