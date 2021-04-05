B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.06% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,803 shares of company stock worth $4,249,166. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.