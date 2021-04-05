B. Riley Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $195.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.52 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $142.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

