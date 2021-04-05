B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,161 shares of company stock worth $2,563,584. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Marcus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Marcus by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

