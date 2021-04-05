Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.67 ($5.43).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Shares of BAB stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 237 ($3.10). 2,774,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,551. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.