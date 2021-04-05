Badger DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.07 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $43.14 or 0.00073262 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $365.26 million and $35.07 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00076452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00300669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00104122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00772553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,466,837 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

