BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.27

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 119426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

BAESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

