BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 607.25 ($7.93).

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 510.40 ($6.67) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 491.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £16.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90 shares of company stock valued at $44,829.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

