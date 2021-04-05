Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $219.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.62. Baidu has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

