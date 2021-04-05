Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Baidu worth $483,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,593,000 after buying an additional 222,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,792,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $219.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.62.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

