Balancer (BAL) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.50 or 0.00092747 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $385.39 million and approximately $51.29 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

