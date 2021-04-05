bAlpha (BALPHA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,177.53 or 0.01994415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha’s total supply is 11,274 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.