Banano (BAN) Hits Market Cap of $16.42 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $16.42 million and $89,181.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00300445 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,835,234 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.