Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Banc of California worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of -96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

