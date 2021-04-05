Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $126.74 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,318 shares of company stock worth $9,096,044. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

