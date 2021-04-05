Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAND. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $126.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,318 shares of company stock worth $9,096,044. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

