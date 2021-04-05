Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bangkok Bank Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

