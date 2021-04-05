Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 3,186 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.99 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,113.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

