Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $77.11.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.